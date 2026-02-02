Speed ​​restrictions at the Danube bridge in Brăila. Repairs are being made again in the area

The Brăila County Police Inspectorate informs that, starting Monday, at 12:00, „temporary traffic restrictions are being imposed on D.N. 2S, in the area of ​​the access viaduct ramps to the suspension bridge over the Danube, until the ramps are restored to normal technical operating condition.”

Specifically, the maximum speed has been limited on a certain sector. The measure applies to both directions, Brăila-Tulcea and Tulcea-Brăila.

“The restrictions are applied as follows: – temporary speed limit to 40 km/h, for all vehicle categories, on D.N. 2S, km 4+440 – km 4+640, in both directions; – prior to the 40 km/h limit zone, a gradual speed limit to 60 km/h is established, for all vehicle categories, in both directions,” the Brăila Police Inspectorate reported.

The restrictions will apply until the defects found are fixed and the necessary works are completed. The Brăila County Police Inspectorate recommends drivers “to respect the temporary road signs, to adapt their speed to the road conditions, to exercise increased caution in the affected area. The Brăila Police Inspectorate will monitor traffic in the area and will order measures to ensure traffic flow and safety.”

With a total length of 1,975 meters, the construction is the longest suspension bridge in Romania and the second longest suspension bridge in continental Europe. The suspension bridge over the Danube is open to traffic on July 6, 2023. Since then, the bridge has faced several technical problems and has been asphalted several times.