Ștefan Pălărie on the reform of magistrates’ pensions: I expect us to submit it this week

He highlighted the necessity of implementing the reform using funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

„The most recent and valuable information comes from the CCR’s written decision on the reform of magistrates’ pensions. We have good news: this decision meets all the conditions needed to submit a new bill for this pension reform,” Pălărie stated on Monday.

He emphasized that the governing coalition must urgently finalize the legislative text and submit it for consideration. „There is no time to lose,” he said, adding, „My main expectation is that we conclude this stage and end the long wait by introducing a new bill that will resolve this issue once and for all. We cannot afford to lose the more than €230 million from the PNRR.”

Pălărie identified two main issues that have been raised regarding the reform: the maximum percentage of pension that retirees can receive compared to inflated salaries, and the retirement age. He expects that at this week’s coalition meeting, the bill will be finalized and submitted, with careful attention to all procedural elements, as anyone can challenge the deadlines and approval processes. „We support the current form of the proposal, but we also endorse the idea of dialogue,” Pălărie added.