Survey. Almost 47% of employees would like a 4-day work week

Almost 63% of employees say they will manage their work-life balance better in 2025 compared to previous years, according to a Genesis Property survey conducted in April-May, on a sample of 1,012 respondents nationwide. However, almost 47% of employees would like a 4-day work week.

Over half of respondents (52%) want to physically work from the office at least 3-4 days a week, while 69% emphasized that recreational and social activities at the office positively influence their work.

Creating a flexible schedule (41.4%), socializing with the team (40.8%) and taking active breaks (37.5%) are the main activities that employees do at work to maintain this balance. Regarding activities carried out together with the work team, most (42%) claim to take walks outdoors during the day, and 38.3% go to teambuildings or participate in other activities with the team.

In terms of office facilities for a better balance between personal and professional life, most (38.2%) would like benefits offered by the employer (e.g. massage services, fruit, events, trainings, etc.), relaxation areas (32%) and ergonomic offices and personalized workspaces (27.8%).

Over 45% of the survey participants are female, and almost 46% have a net income of more than 5,000 lei.