Four out of ten Romanian employees dissatisfied with their salary. Financial pressure, hard to bear

An eJobs survey, conducted on July 2, 2025, shows that 39% of employees are not satisfied with the salary they earn, while only 8.2% declare themselves completely satisfied.

Most, 52.8%, say they are satisfied only „to some extent”.

Financial dissatisfaction is also reflected in everyday life: almost 70% of respondents say they feel the pressure of expenses frequently or very frequently.

Only 6% say they do not feel financially burdened. The main reasons cited include rising utility costs, bank rates, or the inability to keep up with price increases, even if their lifestyle has not changed.

Asked how much they would need to earn to have a decent living, most (24.6%) indicated a monthly net salary of between 6,001 and 8,000 lei

Another 22% say they would need income between 8,001 and 10,000 lei, and 13.3% believe that only a salary of over 15,000 lei would ensure their financial comfort.

However, 63% of employees have received salary increases in the past year and a half, most in 2024 or 2025.

In other words, the gap between current income and the amount needed for a decent living is still significant.

Many employees estimate that they would need at least 20% more than their current salary to reach a comfortable level.

84% of participants say they would be willing to change jobs for a salary that would cover their financial needs without compromise.