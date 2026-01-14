Tanczos Barna: The Government has started preparing the budget for 2026

Tanczos Barna stated that over ten ministries presented the balance sheet of the previous year and the starting point for the construction of the 2026 budget at the government level. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the measures taken in 2025 allow the start of the new budget exercise in more stable conditions.

“It is already clear – thanks to the measures taken last year, we are starting this year on a more solid footing,” Tanczos Barna said.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that one of the main achievements of the past year is the reduction of the level of debts left for 2026, which provides a real opportunity for balancing the budget. At the same time, the process of reducing operating expenses has begun in several ministries.

According to Tanczos Barna, investments reached a record level in 2025 and represented the main engine of the economy in a difficult budgetary period. The data from the end of the year confirm the direction assumed by the Government, with investments treated as a priority.

The Deputy Prime Minister provided several concrete examples. The Ministry of Development has fully paid for the work carried out within the framework of investment projects. The Ministry of Health has settled the invoices for compensated medicines, significantly reduced the arrears regarding sick leave and put into circulation over 1,600 new ambulances.

In agriculture, operating expenses have been reduced, while the Ministry of Agriculture has attracted record European funds, of over 5 billion euros, to support farmers. The Ministry of Transport has directed over three quarters of its budget, approximately 34 billion lei, towards investments in road and railway infrastructure.

“The data from the end of the year reflect the vision with which we started 2025: investments treated as a priority, a more flexible state, balance and predictability. We must start 2026 with the same approach,” said Deputy Prime Minister Tanczos Barna.