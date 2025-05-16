The 3-month ROBOR index increased slightly to 7.39%

This 3-month ROBOR is used to determine variable interest rates on retail loans in lei that were contracted before May 2019, as well as on current corporate loans denominated in lei.

Additionally, the NBR reported that the 6-month ROBOR, which is used to calculate interest rates on variable-rate mortgage loans in lei, rose from 7.39% on Thursday to 7.48%.

The 12-month ROBOR also saw an increase, rising from 7.44% to 7.53%.