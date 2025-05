The National Bank of Romania announces on Thursday an exchange rate of 5.1222 lei for one euro, compared to 5.0991 on Wednesday.

On Monday, at the BNR, the euro was quoted at 4.9775 lei, on Tuesday it rose to 5.0378, and on Wednesday to 5.0991 lei.

The US dollar is quoted on Thursday at 4.5369, up from Wednesday, when it was 4.4898.

The pound sterling was quoted on Thursday at 6.0212, compared to 5.9866 on Wednesday.