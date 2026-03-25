The femicide law has been passed by Parliament. Gorghiu: Every woman should be able to smile

The newly adopted legislation defines femicide as the intentional killing of a woman or her death as a result of an intentional crime committed against her, regardless of the relationship between the victim and the perpetrator. Alina Gorghiu, the chair of the parliamentary commission “Romania Without Domestic Violence,” stated that the adoption of this law is an important step in strengthening the protection of victims.

“Today, every woman in Romania should be able to smile. Legislation has significantly improved regarding their protection, and the state is sending a clear message: women’s lives, safety, and dignity are protected by law,” she said.

The law removes any procedural barriers that could impede the investigation of rape offenses

The legislation outlines clear aggravating circumstances for crimes committed within the context of marriage or similar relationships. These provisions address situations where the perpetrator exercises or claims to exercise control or dominance over the victim, allowing courts to impose harsher penalties. Additionally, the law removes any procedural barriers that could impede the investigation of rape offenses, establishing that the state must intervene and protect victims regardless of the circumstances.

The law also includes special measures for children who are victims of domestic violence. Authorities will be required to identify minors affected by these situations and adopt appropriate protective measures to mitigate the impact on them.

The disqualification of the perpetrator from inheritance

A new element introduced in the legislation is the disqualification of the perpetrator from inheritance. Thus, individuals who cause the victim’s death will no longer be able to inherit from them, and the court will officially declare this disqualification.

For the first time, the Romanian state will collect and publish annual data on these crimes, tracking the progress of each case from reporting to resolution. The Romanian Observatory for the Analysis and Prevention of Homicides will publish anonymized reports on these cases, aiming to support violence prevention. According to data cited by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, globally, a woman is killed every ten minutes by her partner or a family member.

The legislation is set to be submitted for promulgation, and the provisions will take effect after publication in the Official Gazette. “Today, the law is stronger. Today, women are better protected,” said Alina Gorghiu.