The hearing for ministers will begin after lunch

Ilie Bolojan, who has been appointed as prime minister, stated that the political agreement signed on Monday establishes a coalition that aims to ensure a stable government focused on essential reforms, good governance, Romania’s development, respect for citizens, and the strengthening of democracy.

“This document, along with the government program, effectively completes the procedures necessary for the formation of the new government. After lunch, the hearing of ministers in parliamentary committees can begin, and the vote in Parliament will take place in the afternoon,” Bolojan said.

He emphasized that, despite differing doctrinal orientations and past conflicts, the current difficult situation in Romania, resulting from the budget crisis, required a mature and responsible approach. “We have successfully reached a political agreement that will ensure stable governance in Romania,” he remarked.