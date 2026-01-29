„The problem does not stop at the purchase”. Rogobete announces leasing for medical equipment

Rogobete had a meeting with representatives of central institutions, public hospital management and professional organizations in the field of medical equipment and financing.

„The reality in hospitals is clear: the need for modern technology is great. But the problem does not stop at the purchase. Too often, equipment ends up being unusable due to lack of service, maintenance or long-term planning”, says the minister.

According to him, the cost of inaction is directly seen in patient safety and the pressure placed on medical staff.

Therefore, the discussion was not about „what to buy”. It was about how to ensure correct and predictable functioning over time. Models that already work in other European countries were analyzed. The tested solutions can be adapted to the Romanian system, without improvisation.

„In this context, we also addressed the possibility of using leasing for certain categories of medical equipment. An option that can allow the replacement of old technology, correct budget planning and continuity in the medical act.

As a concrete step, we decided to establish an institutional working group to analyze these options in a clear, technical and applied framework. We cannot build performance only through punctual acquisitions. We are building a system that works through planning, responsibility and sustainable solutions. We continue the dialogue and transform these discussions into concrete measures – for patient safety and for a modern medical system”, the minister says.