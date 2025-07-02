The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.8% in May

The number of unemployed people (aged 15-74) estimated for May 2025 was 470,500 people, up from the previous month (467,400 people) and up from the same period of the previous year (441,100 people).

By gender, the unemployment rate for men exceeded that of women by 0.3 percentage points (the values ​​being 5.9% for males and 5.6% for females).

The high level of 24.8% of the unemployment rate among young people (15-24 years old), recorded between January and March 2025, is still noteworthy.

For adults (25-74 years old), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.6% for May 2025 (4.7% for men and 4.3% for women).

The number of unemployed people aged 25-74 represents 74.1% of the total number of unemployed people estimated for May 2025.