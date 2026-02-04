Timi, the virtual assistant of the Timișoara City Hall, has been launched

The Mayor of Timișoara, Dominic Fritz, announced that, as of Wednesday, the people of Timișoara have Timi, a virtual assistant, at their disposal, who will help them in their relationship with the City Hall.

„Timi is the hardworking person in the city hall who knows everything. She relies on artificial intelligence and works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week”, says Fritz.

Timi can be found on primariatm.ro and in the Single Account, already used by over 140,000 people of Timișoara.

She communicates in any language, and the application can also be used in audio mode.

„It has answers based exclusively on official information from the City Hall. No opinions, no external sources and no confusion,” adds the mayor.

Timi makes online appointments in real time and automatically sends the appointment via SMS, takes notifications and automatically directs them to the responsible departments.

Dominic Fritz announces that the application is currently in testing.