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Traffic restrictions during Easter on A2, DN7 and DN39

CNAIR announced traffic restrictions for heavy vehicles on several major roads during the Easter period, with fines for those who do not comply.
Traffic restrictions during Easter on A2, DN7 and DN39
Petru Mazilu
07 apr. 2026, 13:31, English

The National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR) announces traffic restrictions during Easter on A2, DN7 and DN39.

CNAIR announces that the restrictions target road vehicles with a maximum authorized total mass greater than 7.5 tons, other than those intended exclusively for the transport of passengers.

The circulation of these vehicles is prohibited on Thursday, April 9 (the day before the legal holiday), April 10 (Good Friday), April 11 (the day before the legal holiday), April 12 and 13 (the first and second day of Easter) 2026 on certain road sections.

These are the A2 motorway, Bucharest (intersection A2 with DNCB) – Fundulea – Lehliu – Fetești – Cernavodă – Constanța (intersection A2 with A4), DN 7 Pitești (intersection DN7 with DN7C) – Râmnicu Vâlcea – Vestem (intersection DN7 with DN 1) and DN 39 Agigea (intersection DN39 with DN 39A) – Mangalia (municipality limit).

Violation of these restrictions constitutes a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine.

The time intervals during which traffic is restricted can be seen on the CNAIR website.

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