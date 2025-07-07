Truck traffic restrictions in 16 counties due to heatwave

The measure announced by the INFOTRAFIC Center targets national roads, expressways and motorways in the counties of: Mehedinți, Caraș-Severin, Gorj, Dolj, Olt, Vâlcea, Teleorman, Argeș, Giurgiu, Dâmbovița, Ilfov, Prahova, Călărași, Ialomița, Buzău and Brăila.

Exempt from these restrictions are the transport of people, live animals and perishable products of animal and plant origin, vehicles involved in emergency interventions, funeral and postal transport, transport of first aid equipment, distribution of fuel, transport of goods under controlled temperature, towing of damaged vehicles, distribution of water and food in disaster areas, specialized vehicles for sanitation, transport of bottled water, products from agricultural operations, military transport involved in multinational exercises and other food products.

The restrictions may be modified depending on the evolution of weather conditions.