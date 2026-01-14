Prima pagină » English » US Embassy responds to Nicușor Dan: We support the resumption of the FLEX Program

The US Embassy in Bucharest supports the resumption of the FLEX educational program by the President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, in collaboration with the United States of America.
Petru Mazilu
14 ian. 2026, 14:21, English

The United States Embassy in Bucharest sent a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday, stating that it supports President Nicușor Dan’s decision to resume the FLEX educational exchange program in Romania.

“We strongly support this initiative, Mr. President, and appreciate the close collaboration and shared responsibilities between the governments of the United States and Romania, which make it possible to offer this valuable opportunity to both American and Romanian students. We look forward to discovering their stories and experiences!”, the US Embassy in Bucharest said.

On Tuesday, Romanian President Nicușor Dan declared on his X page that it is very important to resume the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Nicușor Dan stated that the FLEX program has a major impact on Romanian education and Romanian youth, but also on the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America.

“The strategic partnership between Romania and the United States is constantly strengthening, not only through economic and security projects, but also through impactful educational programs for our youth,” the president said.

In the same post, also shared on Facebook, Nicușor Dan declared that the FLEX program is “one of the most competitive exchange programs for high school students in the world, based on merit.”

