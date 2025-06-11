Victor Negrescu: Digitalization must become a national priority

European Parliament Vice-President Victor Negrescu stated on Wednesday that Romania’s next government must treat digitalization as a national priority: “It’s time to swipe and modernize Romania quickly.”

“Digital transformation should be a top priority for Romania’s future government. Digitalization means efficiency, lower costs, faster access to public services, and greater transparency. A modernized state is closer to its citizens, less bureaucratic, and more equitable. Digitalization democratizes the relationship with the state and puts us all on equal footing,” Negrescu wrote on Facebook.

He highlighted his own experience managing files in Brussels, organizing conferences, and securing millions of euros in funding for digitalization.

“We have top-tier IT specialists, smart solutions, and citizens who want a modern administration. All we need is the will to act. I spoke about Romania’s potential and the need for inclusive digitalization at the EU Digital Summit. Citizens no longer want promises, but digitized documents, schools that prepare kids for the future, hospitals with integrated systems, and paperless public institutions. Digitalization is about making life easier for people, not just digitizing outdated processes. The change must be real and accessible. It’s time to swipe the swipe and modernize Romania fast”, the Social Democrat added.