Victor Negrescu: European Parliament Office to be opened in Chisinau in September

The summit between the EU and the Republic of Moldova is taking place in Chisinau on Friday.

„The EU is closer to the Republic of Moldova than ever. Today, in Chisinau, the first-ever summit between the European Union and the Republic of Moldova will take place – a symbolic moment, at the highest political level, marking the EU’s firm support for Moldova’s European path. On this occasion, European leaders will reaffirm their commitment to European integration, in a complex geopolitical context, but also with great opportunities for the future,” explained the Vice-President of the EP.

In autumn, the European Parliament Office will officially open in Chisinau

“In this context, I announce that in mid-September, we will officially open the European Parliament Office in Chisinau – an initiative that I had and coordinate as Vice-President responsible for relations with the Republic of Moldova. Created with the support of President Roberta Metsola and in partnership with the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, the office will be a concrete support tool: to accelerate negotiations and transpose European legislation, to clearly explain the benefits of accession, to prepare the representation of the Republic of Moldova in European institutions”, added Victor Negrescu.

According to the Romanian MEP, “Romania and the Romanian MEPs firmly support this initiative, because the European integration of the Republic of Moldova is not just a promise, but a future project for the entire region”.

“In this project of regional stability, we also count on the support of the United States, which celebrates its National Day today. At the end of July, I will lead a delegation of the European Parliament to Washington with the aim of strengthening our transatlantic partnership”, Negrescu specified.