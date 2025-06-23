Political agreement between coalition parties foresees rotating prime minister

According to this agreement, the PNL will appoint the head of the executive from June 2025 to April 2027, after which the PSD will take over the leadership of the government from April 2027 to December 2028.

The signatory political parties have formed a pro-Western coalition government for the period of 2025 to 2028, referred to as „the Coalition.”

The Coalition’s partnership aims to implement essential structural reforms, ensure governmental stability and performance, facilitate Romania’s development, and strengthen democracy.

The measures advocated by the Coalition focus on restoring budgetary balance, prioritizing and continuing investments, and creating a predictable business environment, all while maintaining social cohesion and solidarity.

The parties are committed to promoting responsible and efficient governance to establish a more just and equitable society. The Coalition operates based on the following principles:

Good cooperation, transparency, and responsibility. Support for a government program centered on clear and collectively agreed priorities. A focus on Romania’s pro-European and Euro-Atlantic direction, which are key components of the Coalition’s programs and policies. A commitment to pursue moderate and balanced policies, aligning with common objectives despite ideological differences among member parties. Transparency in decision-making and unified communication to build trust with citizens and international partners. Promotion of meritocracy and professionalism within the administration, regardless of political affiliation. Adoption of major political decisions through consensus, involving all political parties in the Coalition and the Prime Minister.

To implement the government program, the Coalition will support the following directions

Urgently adopt a credible plan to reduce the budget deficit. Combat budgetary waste by restructuring state-owned companies, reducing administrative expenditures, and limiting unjustified benefits. Reform the tax system by eliminating exceptions and increasing the efficiency of tax collection. Prioritize investment in large infrastructure projects and local communities to ensure that necessary resources are provided in a realistic and efficient manner. Reform special pensions. Set measurable and assessable targets for each ministry and agency. Merge redundant institutions and reduce bureaucracy. Accelerate the absorption of European funds through reforms in public management. Introduce an institutional culture based on accountability, professionalism, and results. Modernize public services to meet the real needs of citizens. Eliminate undeserved privileges and ensure equal treatment under the law. Achieve energy independence in natural gas and accelerate the transition to renewable energy. Join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Enhance efficiency and performance in education, align with European teaching standards, provide scholarships according to real possibilities, and improve school performance. Broaden the base of contributors to the National Health Insurance Fund while providing improved health services and ensuring efficient use of available funds. Reform administration through the digitization and interconnection of public services, implementing criteria for efficiency, debureaucratization, simplification, and deregulation. Decentralize and increase the efficiency of local public administration, in line with the principle of subsidiarity. Digitize and improve consular services, expanding the network of mobile consulates. Enhance the quality and efficiency of the justice system and increase citizens’ trust in it. Achieve the milestones necessary to access European funds under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Complete the fast road link between the Black Sea and Central Europe, as well as the first mountain motorway crossing the Carpathian Mountains. Strengthening Partnerships and Government Structure Strengthening the Transatlantic Partnership and other strategic alliances. Implementing the provisions of the Romanian Army Programme 2040 and the Multi-Annual Plan for the equipment of the Romanian Army. Combating crime, particularly drug and human trafficking, while also focusing on rehabilitation and protection programs for victims. Addressing extremism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization, violence against women, and hate speech to ensure citizen safety. Promoting and supporting initiatives, projects, and legislation that preserve identity and foster the development of national minority communities. Recognizing and supporting the Romanian diaspora as a vital part of national identity, harnessing its human, economic, and cultural potential through active policies that facilitate recognition and voluntary return. Encouraging higher birth rates and providing support for families with children. Implementing economic measures to reduce the trade deficit. Supporting sports as an essential component of a healthy lifestyle, promoting both mass participation and competitive sports. Stimulating the economy and reducing regional disparities. Fostering an honest partnership with the private sector to develop a healthy economy based on private initiative, innovation, and respect for honest work, while protecting employee dignity and promoting legal employment. Reforming environmental control and regulatory authorities to improve quality of life in all towns and villages through effective oversight and the development of green infrastructure. Supporting the Republic of Moldova in accelerating its European integration, reinforcing democratic values, and strengthening economic, social, and cultural development. This includes developing infrastructure, reducing border crossing times, and streamlining access to Romanian citizenship.

Legislative Objectives

The Coalition’s legislative goals are to promote the necessary legislation for implementing the government program. The signatory political parties agree to rotate the office of Prime Minister. The candidate for Prime Minister, supported by the Coalition, will be nominated by the PNL for the period from June 2025 to April 2027, and by the PSD for the period from April 2027 to December 2028.

Government Structure

The Government is composed of the Prime Minister and 16 ministries: 6 PSD ministries, 4 PNL ministries, 4 USR ministries, and 2 UDMR ministries. There are 3 Deputy Prime Minister positions without portfolio—one each for the PSD and UDMR, and one independent. Additionally, there are two Deputy Prime Minister positions with portfolio—one for the PNL and one for the USR. When the agreed rotation occurs, the PNL will receive a Deputy Prime Minister without portfolio, and the PSD will receive a Deputy Prime Minister with portfolio.

Ministry Assignments

– Deputy Prime Minister without Portfolio: PSD

– Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure: PSD

– Ministry of Justice*: PSD

– Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development: PSD

– Ministry of Energy: PSD

– Ministry of Health: PSD

– General Secretariat of the Government

– Deputy Prime Minister without Portfolio: Independent

– Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Internal Affairs: PNL

– Ministry of Investment and European Projects: PNL

– Ministry of Education and Research: PNL

– Ministry of Finance: PNL

– Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of National Defence: USR

– Ministry of Foreign Affairs: USR

– Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests: USR

– Ministry of Economy, Digitalisation, Entrepreneurship and Tourism: USR

– Deputy Prime Minister without Portfolio: UDMR

-Ministry of Public Works and Administration: UDMR

– Ministry of Culture: UDMR

Each ministry will typically have two state secretaries, with a maximum of four in ministries with complex responsibilities.