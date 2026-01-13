What Deputy Prime Minister Oana Gheorghiu says about raising the retirement age and taxes

Oana Gheorghiu was asked on Tuesday, during an intervention on Digi 24, whether she supports the option of raising the retirement age for the military and other categories.

„I think that there is support in society for raising the retirement age for several categories,” the representative of the Bolojan Government replied.

However, she emphasized that „This government is of a coalition” adding that „what is happening in the coalition, I do not know and cannot say”.

Oana Gheorghiu was asked about the tax increase.

„The tax increased as it did for everyone else, I think the property tax was very low in Romania (…) I think a progressive increase should have been made, but it wasn’t done (…) this government would have come up with other solutions if it could have. I know it’s not easy, but I think there is no other solution to support the budget,” Gheorghiu said.

Defense Minister Radu Miruță recently explained that each chief credit officer must reorganize the institution he leads to reduce the salary fund by 10%, without cutting base salaries. Radu Miruță added that each minister decides how to apply the measure, through layoffs, reductions in bonuses or reductions in management positions.

For the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the SRI and the SPP, the solution found is to increase the retirement age.

„The compromise accepted by the coalition is not to cut salaries, not to cut the number of employees, but to contribute to the effort by increasing the retirement age,” explained Minister Miruță.

Currently, the retirement age for military and police officers is 48 years old.