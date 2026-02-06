North Bucharest Investments: €22.2m in January 2026 | Northern Bucharest Remains on a Growth Path

For NBI, the first month of 2026 delivered a transaction volume of €22.204 million, supported by steady demand in northern Bucharest, in contrast to the slower momentum seen across the rest of the country.

“The market is clearly polarized. Nationwide we see caution, but northern Bucharest continues to perform. Active buyers are more selective and move quickly when a quality product becomes available,” says Vlad Musteata.

The Capital continues to underpin overall transaction volumes—effectively pulling the market forward—while the northern districts capture the largest share of demand backed by real purchasing power.

