North Bucharest Investments: €22.2m in January 2026 | Northern Bucharest Remains on a Growth Path

While much of the country has entered a wait-and-see phase, Bucharest continues to concentrate real activity in the real estate market. Of the 24,598 properties traded nationwide in January, more than 4,100 were in the Capital—more than in the next two counties combined. In a fragmented market marked by sharp slowdowns across most regions, Bucharest remains the main liquidity engine, with the northern part of the city strengthening its role as the driving force behind the premium and investment residential segments.
Mediafax
06 feb. 2026, 13:18, Comunicate

For NBI, the first month of 2026 delivered a transaction volume of €22.204 million, supported by steady demand in northern Bucharest, in contrast to the slower momentum seen across the rest of the country.

“The market is clearly polarized. Nationwide we see caution, but northern Bucharest continues to perform. Active buyers are more selective and move quickly when a quality product becomes available,” says Vlad Musteata.

The Capital continues to underpin overall transaction volumes—effectively pulling the market forward—while the northern districts capture the largest share of demand backed by real purchasing power.

