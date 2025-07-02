50 high-power charging stations for electric cars to be installed in Bucharest

Sector 4 of the Capital continues to invest in green mobility.

According to an announcement posted on Facebook by Mayor Daniel Băluță, the local administration will install, in the coming period, 50 fast charging stations for electric vehicles.

Each station will be equipped with two charging points, thus allowing the simultaneous powering of 100 cars.

“Simple, fast and as environmentally friendly as possible,” wrote Băluță, specifying that the new stations are in addition to the 35 charging points already operational in Sector 4.

The City Hall also published the list of the first 20 locations where the new stations will be installed, including: Aleea Călinești no. 8, Bd. Alexandru Obregia no. 6 and no. 46, Șos. Berceni, Park&Ride Tudor Arghezi, Calea Văcărești (at numbers 302, 322 and 470), but also Str. Împăratul Traian no. 5 and 84, or Bd. Metalurgiei no. 130.