“A historic, unprecedented amount.” Alexandru Rogobete: 30 billion lei invested in healthcare

“It is a historic, unprecedented sum that will transform the healthcare system,” Rogobete stated. He detailed each component funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

In primary care, 2,509 clinics were equipped with medical devices. The total investment in this component was 720 million lei. The equipment includes ECGs, spirometers, Holter monitors, and ultrasound machines. They are primarily intended for screening and primary diagnosis.

For specialty outpatient clinics, 66 contracts were signed. The minimum target required by the European Commission was 30. The Ministry doubled that figure. Of these, 48 projects are fully completed, and 18 are nearing completion.

35 maternity wards received funding for the renovation and equipping of neonatal intensive care units. The total investment in this component was approximately 400 million lei. 21 projects are completed, and 14 are ongoing, with an average completion rate of over 85%.

In the area of nosocomial infections, 119 hospitals received funding. The amount invested totals nearly 2 billion lei. The funds went toward renovating operating rooms and intensive care units, as well as purchasing high-performance equipment. 77% of the projects have already been implemented.

Another priority of the mandate was the digital transformation of the healthcare system. Rogobete noted that the funding comes from multiple sources: the state budget, the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, European funds, and Swiss and Norwegian mechanisms.