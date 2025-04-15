A provincial hospital will have a portal for telemedicine and smart bracelets for patients

A hospital in Galați County will have a portal for telemedicine and smart bracelets for patients. This is the medical unit in the city of Tg. Bujor. The investments will be made through a PNRR project.

The City Hospital in Târgu Bujor will be equipped with an IT portal for scheduling patients and transmitting laboratory results remotely, smart bracelets for tracking the medical circuit from admission to discharge, as well as a telemedicine portal, for a faster connection between doctors and patients. The funds worth over 1.4 million lei are included in a project of the Galați County Council with financing through PNRR.

„The introduction of new medical services – which will benefit not only the residents of Târgu Bujor, but also those in nearby communes – will include high-performance computers and more efficient means of communication, as well as special software dedicated to hospital activities,” announced Costel Fotea, president of the Galați County Council.

According to the information in the project, the medical portal will make patient scheduling and transmitting laboratory results no longer require patients to physically travel to the hospital.

The patient traceability software means that each person will receive a smart bracelet upon admission with which the patient’s medical records and history will be managed, including any allergies or chronic diseases, treatments and consultations.

The telemedicine portal will help patients benefit from medical consultations through video/audio calls, upon the doctor’s recommendation. This solution allows easier and faster access to specialists.