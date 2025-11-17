A ship carrying LPG was hit by a drone on the Danube. A Romanian village is being evacuated

Following the drone attack carried out on Ukrainian territory, during the night from Sunday to Monday, a ship loaded with LPG was engulfed in flames in the area of ​​the town of Ismail.

According to the Tulcea ISU, local authorities, in coordination with the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, decided to preventively evacuate people and animals in the vicinity, a measure maintained until any risk to the population is eliminated.

At the same time, the County Committee for Emergency Situations was activated, for permanent monitoring of the evolution of the situation and coordination of all necessary measures.

By the time of reporting, 15 people had been evacuated from Plauru, who will be transported to Ceatalchioi, in spaces provided by the local authorities.