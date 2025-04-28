A simple motion against the Minister of Labor was passed in Parliament on Monday. The vote, which was conducted by secret ballot in the Senate, resulted in 61 senators voting in favor of the motion, while 59 voted against it.

Senator Constantin-Ciprian Iacob from AUR, who initiated the motion, commented on the outcome, saying, „The Senate has adopted the simple motion. In conclusion, I would suggest that the minister, as a gesture of honor, resign. These votes are not ours, but those of the Romanian people who sent us here to represent them.”

During the debates, Labor Minister Simona Bucura Oprescu described the motion as an „electoral ploy.” She argued, „Your move is populist. Everyone understands that the timing of your motion is not coincidental. Your intentions are not sincere; it is merely an attempt to exploit the difficulties faced by pensioners in order to win their votes. You contradict yourselves with the populist accusations you shamelessly level at the voters. You claim that the government is borrowing at excessively high interest rates, yet you are the ones making unrealistic promises that, if fulfilled, would leave Romania unable to pay its debts.”

The interim president of the Senate, Mircea Abrudean, clarified during the session that the motion does not call for the minister’s resignation. „I do not recall the motion concluding with or requesting the minister’s resignation,” he stated, adding that the simple motion will be published in the Official Gazette.

Several AUR parliamentarians initiated the motion on the theme „The pension system—a game of chance with the lives of our parents and grandparents.”