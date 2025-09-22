Alert in schools across the Capital. An anonymous email announces the massacre of several students

On Sunday evening, an anonymous person sent an email to the School Inspectorate of Sector 2 threatening to commit a massacre in a Capital school on Monday morning.

„Monday morning, I will enter your school with two Beretta Px4 Storm pistols to cause as much harm as possible. I will not stop, I will kill as many children as possible, I will cause a real massacre, and when the police arrive, I will commit suicide. Prepare for Monday’s massacre. You all deserve tosuffer, I endure pain every day, I hate my life, so it’s time for you to feel the same way. I can’t wait to kill you,” is the message that alerted authorities, coming from an email whose sender would be named „Angela.”

In this situation, directors of educational institutions were urged by the school inspector of Sector 2 to notify the Police for any case where threats are transmitted against students or the school unit. Additionally, security guards should not allow the entry of any strangers into the educational institution premises.

Following this email, all authorities were notified. Subsequently, threatening messages came to email addresses of medical units across the country, from Mureș, Brașov, and Prahova counties, without there being any indication that these were real. Nevertheless, there were specific checks in each of these situations.