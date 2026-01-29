Prima pagină » English » All 120 km of the Arad – Oradea Expressway, covered by contracts

All 120 km of the Arad – Oradea Expressway, covered by contracts

Cristian Pistol, general director of CNAIR, announces the signing of the contract for the execution of Lot 3 of the Arad-Oradea Expressway. It is the last contract covering the 120.47 km of this strategic connection between the two cities.
All 120 km of the Arad - Oradea Expressway, covered by contracts
Foto: Cristian Pistol / Facebook
Petru Mazilu
29 ian. 2026, 14:38, English

„Contracts signed for the construction of the entire Arad-Oradea Expressway (120.47 km)! Today we signed the contract for the execution of Lot 3 (47.07 km) of this strategic expressway for Romania. It is an essential moment, which marks the fact that the entire high-speed connection between Arad and Oradea is now covered by execution contracts”, reports Pistol.

The Turkish constructor (NUROL İNSAAT VE TİCARET ANONİM SİRKETİ) has 2.85 billion lei (excluding VAT) and 24 months to complete the works provided for in this execution contract (FIDIC Red).

Financed by the Transport Program (PT) 2021-2027, the project includes the construction of 29 structures, among which the passage at km 108+925 (over CF and DJ709B), with a length of 592 meters, stands out.

The Arad-Oradea Express Road is an integral part of the strategic European road corridor that will ensure the connection between the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea.

This new high-speed road is composed of 3 lots:

– Lot 1 (33.7 km), to which is added the connecting road to DN 79 – Salonta (5.3 km). Contract signed on May 28, 2025.

– Lot 2 (39.7 km), to which is added the connecting road to the Hungarian border (10 km). Contract signed on September 23, 2025.

– Lot 3 (47.07 km), to which is added the connecting road to the Arad West industrial area (2.9 km). Contract signed today, January 29, 2026.

Announcement by Ciprian Șerban, Minister of Transport:

„A new contract, launched during the mandate of Sorin Grindeanu as Minister of Transport, has entered a straight line. CNAIR signed, today, the contract for the construction of lot 3 of the Arad-Oradea Express Road. This contract was signed with the Turkish company NUROL, the value of the contract is 2.8 billion lei (excluding VAT), the duration of the works is 24 months, an investment objective financed through the 2021-2027 Transport Program.”

