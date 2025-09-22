ANAF „has caused a great deal of disappointment,” admits Minister Nazare

Nazare rejected, on Antena 3 CNN, the idea of dismantling ANAF, proposed by the Prime Minister’s honorary adviser Ionuț Dumitru, instead supporting reform through reconstruction and digitalization.

When asked about dismantling ANAF because it would be dysfunctional, Nazare replied: „I believe that before we dismantle, we should think about how to reconstruct, not necessarily start from the idea of dismantling or start from the idea of reconstruction.”

The minister acknowledged existing problems, stating that „there is a high level of expectation, but also a great deal of disappointment that ANAF has caused over time,” but maintained that there is also „good news regarding ANAF’s collection performance.”

Regarding performance in the first months of the year, Nazare announced „an increase in ANAF collection, a significant increase of over two billion lei, exceeding a plan that was set at a very extreme level.”

When asked about the reform timeline, the minister specified that there is „a time horizon until June next year to complete the digitalization milestones and until the end of 2026 to completely close the discussion on digitalization.”

Regarding speculation about a possible appointment as Prime Minister in case of the government’s fall, Nazare avoided answering directly, stating: „Romania does not need a change of government at this moment. Stability is extremely important, which we need.”