ANPC: Dead bugs and insects found in a bakery shop in Bucharest

According to the ANPC, the inspection of the establishment on Mărgeanului Street was prompted by a complaint.

During the inspection, the commissioners discovered dead cockroaches and other insects in the bakery and pastry areas, as well as in the baking equipment. The bakery products were stored in trays that had not been properly sanitized, were visibly burned, and lacked labels for identification and proper characterization. Additionally, the inspection of the storage bin revealed accumulations of non-specific liquids, impurities, mold, traces of rust, and dead beetles. The ceiling and walls in the production space showed signs of smoldering, seepage, and staining.

Non-compliant products were sealed in bags marked with the ANPC tape for disposal. The inspectors ordered a temporary cessation of services for the entire establishment and imposed a fine of 30,000 lei.