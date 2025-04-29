Antonescu: „My opponent in this campaign is isolationism, represented by Simion and Ponta”

Antonescu made this statement in response to an incident along Romania’s eastern border concerning a possible violation of national airspace by Russian drones launched from Ukraine.

„Do you think that an isolationist, pro-Russian president who refuses to support the defense of the country would have any concern about this? Do you believe a president lacking in diplomacy, unfamiliar with foreign policy, or one who holds Serbian citizenship would seek effective solutions to these crises?” Antonescu questioned on Facebook.

Following Monday’s election debate, he expressed that it would have been more beneficial to discuss presidential programs and solutions to the people’s issues in greater detail.

„Romania must elect a president who can lead us to a better future- a president who inspires confidence, is committed to fighting for the national interest, collaborates effectively with other institutions for the benefit of Romanians, and is determined to defend and secure Romania,” he added.

On Monday night, a Russian drone reportedly entered Romanian airspace during an attack on civilian and port infrastructure in Ukraine, near the Romanian border. Four planes were dispatched to monitor the situation, and a Ro-Alert message was issued.