Autopsy: Young people from Bacău found dead in Harghita died on October 20

The autopsy revealed that the young man had a head wound, most likely inflicted by a stun gun, while the young woman had an injury that could also have been caused by a similar device, raising concerns of self-harm.

The couple, both from Bacău County, was discovered in a vehicle parked in an isolated wooded area near Lake Frumoasa. A passerby noticed the car in an unusual location and promptly alerted the authorities.

Investigators are continuing to gather and analyze evidence to determine the exact sequence of events and the context surrounding this tragedy. The possibility of domestic violence is being considered by prosecutors, who are keeping all options open at this stage of the investigation.

According to Observatornews, the young couple had been together for nearly a year and were planning to travel to the Netherlands for work. Friends and acquaintances describe them as vibrant individuals with big dreams for the future and a close bond.