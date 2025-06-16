Bad weather has worsened ground instability at one of the country’s most important lignite mines

The Ministry of Energy reported that on Sunday, specialists at the Rovinari Mining Unit (UMC) observed an increase in instability at the working face of excavator 1400-07, specifically in the west-southwest direction.

„The area in question is the confluence of the Tismana I and Tismana II excavation perimeters, a region known for its fractured geological structure, which has been continuously monitored since 2017. Recent rainfall exacerbated the instability, leading to the displacement of material that affected the T4 belt conveyor in the common circuit of excavators 1400-07 and 1400-06. Upon detecting this phenomenon, the management of the Oltenia Energy Complex mobilized specialized technical teams to assess the situation and determine the necessary measures to stabilize the area. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the following equipment was removed from the landslide risk area: MH 4400X170, CBS 1200, and E 1400-07,” stated the Ministry of Energy.

Fortunately, no injuries or incidents that endangered the safety of employees or equipment were reported, and the area was already under constant surveillance.

Efforts are currently underway to recondition the affected mining belts, with plans for the mining perimeter to become fully operational as soon as possible.

To ensure a continuous coal supply to the Rovinari Thermal Power Plant, it has been decided to temporarily increase supplies from the Pinoasa and Roşia areas by approximately 1,000 tonnes per day until the estimated date of June 26, 2025, when the affected transport circuit will be fully reactivated.

„The Ministry of Energy assures the public that there is no cause for concern. Such instability phenomena are common in surface lignite mining operations. They are managed according to clear procedures and rigorous monitoring designed to mitigate risks to employees and infrastructure,” the statement concluded.