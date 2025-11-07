BNR launches an anniversary coin dedicated to the Centenary of the Romanian Chess Federation

The National Bank of Romania will introduce into the numismatic circuit, starting with November 10, 2025, a coin made of copper-plated tombac dedicated to the Centenary of the Romanian Chess Federation. The coin has a face value of 1 leu, is made in proof quality, has a round shape, a diameter of 37 mm, a weight of 23.5 grams and a serrated edge.

The obverse depicts a composition that includes the rook and the pawn placed on a chessboard, alongside the inscription “ROMANIA” arranged in an arc, the coat of arms of Romania, the face value “1 LEU” and the year of issue “2025”.

The reverse features a chess clock in the foreground, a stylized chessboard in the background, as well as the inscriptions “FEDERATIA ROMANA DE SAH” in an arc and “100 ANI”.

The coins are packaged in transparent methacrylate capsules, framed in presentation leaflets and cardboard folders. The maximum mintage is 5,000 copies, and the selling price is 240 lei, excluding VAT, including the leaflet and folder.

The anniversary coin has circulation power on the territory of Romania and will be available through the regional branches of the BNR in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Iași and Timiș.