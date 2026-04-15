BNR: Romania’s external debt rose by 1.5 billion euros in the first two months of the year

Between January and February 2026, total external debt rose by 1.5 billion euros to 229.9 billion euros, according to the NBR.

Long-term external debt totaled 182.5 billion euros as of February 28, 2026, up 1.2% from December 31, 2025. Short-term external debt stood at 47.4 billion euros as of February 28, 2026, down 1.5% from December 31, 2025.

The long-term external debt service ratio was 12.9 percent in January–February 2026, compared to 18.4 percent in 2025. The coverage ratio for imports of goods and services as of February 28, 2026, was 6.7 months, compared to 6.0 months as of December 31, 2025.

The coverage ratio of short-term external debt, calculated at residual value, with the NBR’s foreign exchange reserves as of February 28, 2026, was 107.3 percent, compared to 104.4 percent as of December 31, 2025.

In January–February 2026, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 3.1 billion euros, compared to 3.6 billion euros in January–February 2025. Within this structure, the goods balance recorded a deficit of 932 million euros, the services balance recorded a surplus of 225 million euros, and the primary and secondary income balances recorded deficits of 251 million euros and 9 million euros, respectively.

Non-residents’ direct investments in Romania totaled 1,128 million euros (compared to 854 million euros in January–February 2025), of which equity investments (including estimated reinvested earnings) amounted to a net value of 1,180 million euros, while intragroup loans recorded a net negative value of 52 million euros.