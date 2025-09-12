BNR: Total external debt increased by 15,264 million euros since the beginning of the year

During January-July 2025, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 17,226 million euros, compared to 14,691 million euros in the period January-July 2024.

In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit higher by 1,942 million euros, the balance of services recorded a surplus higher by 330 million euros, the balance of primary income recorded a deficit higher by 96 million euros, and the balance of secondary income recorded a surplus lower by 827 million euros.

Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 4,269 million euros (compared to 3,244 million euros in the period January – July 2024), of which equity participations (including estimated reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of 2,339 million euros, and intragroup loans recorded a net value of 1,930 million euros.

During the period January – July 2025, total external debt increased by 15,264 million euros, up to 220,157 million euros.

In structure: long-term external debt amounted to 171,099 million euros as of July 31, 2025 (77.7 percent of total external debt), up by 10.4 percent compared to December 31, 2024; Short-term external debt recorded on July 31, 2025 the level of 49,058 million euros (22.3 percent of total external debt), down by 1.7 percent compared to December 31, 2024.

The long-term external debt service ratio was 14.6 percent in the period January – July 2025, compared to 19.6 percent in 2024.

The coverage degree of imports of goods and services on July 31, 2025 was 5.6 months, compared to 5.7 months on December 31, 2024.

The coverage degree of short-term external debt, calculated at residual value, with foreign exchange reserves at the BNR on July 31, 2025 was 100.4 percent, compared to 99.1 percent on December 31, 2024.