BNS warns: If CNAS pays all sick leave, abuses increase

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) proposes an unfavorable opinion for the legislative proposal on health insurance leaves and benefits.

„The initiative would fully transfer the payment of benefits for sick leave to CNAS, eliminating the current obligation of employers to cover the first 5 days. BNS warns that this change weakens control over medical absences and unbalances responsibilities between the state and employers,” the union reports.

BNS also signals a risk of abuses: „eliminating the direct involvement of employers, without alternative mechanisms at the level of CNAS, increases the risk of improper use of medical certificates.”

In the opinion of the trade unionists, the project would also mean an institutional imbalance: „the full transfer of the task to the FNUASS breaks the balance between the responsibilities of the state and those of the work environment”.

„BNS believes in maintaining the employer’s involvement for the first 5 days or introducing alternative control mechanisms”, adds the cited union.