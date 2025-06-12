Bogdan Ivan: There is an evolution in the level of hydrotechnical works at Praid

„The data I received from my colleagues in the last hour show an evolution in the level of hydrotechnical works. (…) Excavation and consolidation works of the banks were carried out over a length of 215 meters. Also, a technical road was made to prepare the bed for the installation of corrugated pipes in a length of 215 meters. The riverbed was unclogged in mounds over 200 linear meters”, specifies the minister.

He adds that work was also done on the temporary diversion of the river to allow the hydrotechnical works on site.

„There are 19 machines there, they work in two shifts. 2,250 tons of stone have been used so far. The state secretary who coordinates the Ministry’s activity in the construction segment is on site, as well as a team, a mobile office of the Ministry of Economy, which deals with the two state aid schemes, the beneficiaries of which are the 200 economic agents from the Praid locality, from the hospitality industry, who are dependent on the Praid Salt Mine and who are now supported by the Romanian state to continue their activity and to be able to be prepared for the next season,” the minister also stated.