Bolojan: Any rational person understands that things cannot continue as they have been until now

Asked on Monday what the PNL, together with its discussion partners, proposes in the first stage, to find the necessary solutions so that state spending is reduced, as long as the PSD does not agree, for example, with mergers or mergers of some institutions, Ilie Bolojan said that „any rational person understands that things cannot continue the way they have been going until now”.

„It’s hard to make new statements here, because, as you know, we have a 15% share in Parliament, we know what our possibilities are, but I think any rational person understands that things can no longer continue the way they have been going so far. It’s easy to make statements, to set targets or things that you are pursuing, but I think that contact with reality is quite tough and, from this point of view, we will support a package of measures in which the reduction in state spending is significantly greater than the increase in their revenues, possibly through taxes and duties. It would be better if the increase in revenues were done through better collections and, from this point of view, there is a much better place for ANAF, for Antifraud, and the fight against tax evasion must really become a priority, but not just declaratively, but to be seen practically through the increase in collections. As long as we are doing quite poorly on the VAT side, it means that additional amounts of money can be collected”, said Ilie Bolojan.

The interim president of the PNL stated that this package „is very unlikely to avoid the increase in taxes and duties”, because there is a lot of pressure, both because of the commitments that Romania has made through the fiscal plan, so that the deficit must be reduced, but also because of the absorption of European funds.

„In order to be able to take our European money, we committed ourselves a few years ago that we would make these reforms, we kept postponing them, avoiding topics that are delicate on the public agenda, especially in a pre-election context, which we have had for a year and a half, this cannot be avoided and those of us who represent the PNL intend to be fair to Romania and tell them the truth”, Bolojan also said.