Bolojan signed into law a measure that permits the downing of drones in Romanian airspace

Among the significant acts signed was the Law on the Conduct of Military Missions and Operations in Peacetime, which establishes the legal framework for the actions of the armed forces within Romania’s borders.

Another key regulation is the Law on the Control of the Use of National Airspace, which permits the shooting down of drones in Romanian airspace. Additionally, Bolojan approved the Emergency Ordinance regarding Romania’s participation in the asymmetric capital increase of the European Investment Bank, in accordance with a decision from the EU Council.

The decrees also included measures to develop local infrastructure and social policies. These include the Emergency Ordinance supporting regional airports, which is a crucial step in maintaining their functionality during challenging economic conditions.

Another important ordinance is the one amending the European Union’s School Program, aiming to streamline food distribution to schoolchildren.

Furthermore, the Emergency Ordinance regarding budgetary support for financial corrections under the Operational Programs for the Environment and Large Infrastructure allows for the release of significant funds for European projects.