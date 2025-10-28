Bolojan: The deficit target we are proposing for next year should be close to 6%

After meeting with Valdis Dombrovskis, Bolojan said that this month there are several important European Commission events related to Romania. Thus, on the agenda of the Ecofin Council in the first half of the month will be an assessment of how Romania has managed its excessive deficit: „We are counting on the Commission to support us and recognize this, based on the measures that have been taken.”

There will also be another important topic, namely the PNRR, which, once approved by the Ecofin Council, will allow Romania to submit payment requests at the end of the year so that it can collect European grants to ensure continued investment and maintain financial balance.

„The deficit target we are proposing for next year should be close to 6%. To this end, as I have said, the measures we will adopt in November and in preparing the budget will be decisive, and the Government intends to adopt these measures in such a way as to maintain our country’s ability to access markets, maintain economic stability, which should show results in the second half of the year, and get through this difficult period as quickly as possible,” Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan added.