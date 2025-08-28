Budăi calls for raising the threshold for retirees paying health contributions

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Marius Budăi stated that, as a member of parliament, he will do what he believes is right for those who voted for him and hopes to have political support in this regard.

He also proposes exempting pregnant mothers who are raising their children and are receiving child-rearing allowance from paying CASS: “Pregnancy is not a luxury. The health of the mother and child must be a priority, not a financial burden.”

In addition, he calls for raising the threshold for retirees who pay CASS from 3,000 to 4,000 lei, or even for the complete elimination of the contribution.

“Many seniors live on modest incomes but end up paying unfair taxes just because their pensions are slightly above an unrealistic threshold,” the Social Democrat added.