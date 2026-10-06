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Călin Georgescu taken out of the Central Detention Center on Tuesday for new hearings

Former candidate Călin Georgescu was taken out of the Central Detention Center and taken to the DIICOT headquarters.
Călin Georgescu taken out of the Central Detention Center on Tuesday for new hearings
Ioana Târziu
06 oct. 2026, 13:39, English
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Computer searches are taking place on electronic devices seized from Călin Georgescu and Cristela’s house in Mogoșoaia.

Anti-mafia prosecutors are trying to trace the over 1 million euros in alleged damages in the case involving the former presidential candidate.

The investigators brought Georgescu into the DIICOT headquarters through the institution’s courtyard, having been brought in a van from the Central Detention Center.

Călin Georgescu was handcuffed and did not make any statements.

His wife was the first to arrive at DIICOT headquarters

The first to arrive at DIICOT headquarters was Cristela Georgescu. She will also be questioned in the case as a witness.

Cristela Georgescu was greeted with cheers by her husband’s supporters.

They chanted „Cristela Georgescu is the First Lady.” In turn, Cristela Georgescu greeted them and conveyed with gestures that they were in her heart, after, on Monday evening, she wrote a message on Facebook in which she thanked them for their support.

The presence of the two spouses at DIICOT takes place in the context of the continuing investigations conducted by prosecutors in the fraud case with damage of 1.1 million euros.

According to some sources, prosecutors are expected to conduct new criminal investigations. Most likely, in the case of Călin Georgescu, a computer search will also take place. A similar procedure took place in the case of Ionel Rusen, in the context of the same file.

Moreover, the prosecutors’ efforts continue after Călin Georgescu’s father-in-law was also questioned at the DIICOT headquarters on Monday. Vasile Moldoveanu was questioned as a witness in the case in which former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu is being investigated for fraud in the case regarding an alleged damage of 1.1 million euros.

His hearing comes in the context of investigators checking several people and possible connections relevant to the case.

Călin Georgescu was placed under preventive arrest for 30 days last Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The decision was made by the Bucharest Court of Appeal and is final. The same measure was ordered in the case of businessman Ionel Rusen, in the file in which the two are being investigated by DIICOT.

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