Constantin Toma: Ciolacu is largely to blame for the country’s financial situation

maziConstantin Toma considers the fiscal measures announced by the Government led by Ilie Bolojan to be correct.

„These measures are necessary. Of course, they will affect everyone, including VAT and, indirectly, consumption (…), but this measure, in my opinion, was taken to increase the confidence of financing partners and the European Commission (…). But if they are not doubled by measures taken in the economy, in the sense that we develop, bring in new investors, those who are already in Romania to gain confidence and develop their businesses, it will not be good for us,” the mayor of Buzău told RFI.

On the other hand, he criticizes his own party’s leadership: „The PSD is quiet, waiting for the prime minister to break his neck. What can I tell you, I am now critical of my party, because it has taken the worst measures in the last two years, related to the budget area, and now they claim that sir, we did nothing, that in fact, this situation came upon us like this, from the Holy Spirit (…). They came to power, but they are sitting here quietly, they haven’t eaten garlic, their mouths don’t smell either. The same team is in charge, nothing is happening, a big difference has been created between the current and former leadership and the rest of the party and practically, at this moment, the decisions are with the five or six people who are there and they rotate among themselves. The PSD no longer has a connection with the people, at this moment, some have gone to AUR, a lot of them, that’s it!”.

Constantin Toma criticizes former PSD Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu for not taking responsibility for the country’s financial situation: „I also read a statement by Marcel Ciolacu, which unfortunately, he does not admit to anything. Sir, let’s be responsible, you are very guilty, Marcel Ciolacu, in this situation.”