CSAT meeting scheduled ahead of presidential elections

According to the Presidential Administration, the CSAT meeting is set for 2:00 PM on Wednesday.

The first round of the presidential elections is scheduled for Sunday, May 4.

“The meeting’s agenda includes topics related to: Romania’s participation in the European Response Plan – Readiness 2030; Romania’s draft national defense law; the national plan on military mobility; the draft law on some measures necessary for the implementation of national security projects in the field of hydropower; the national strategic vision in the space sector,” according to the Presidential Administration.

Other topical issues pertaining to national security will also be discussed at the Council meeting.