CSAT meeting scheduled ahead of presidential elections

The Presidential Administration has announced that the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) will convene on Wednesday, four days before the presidential elections.
Ședința CSAT din 28 martie 2025. Sursa foto: Administrația Prezidențială
Iris Dutescu
30 apr. 2025, 13:45, English

According to the Presidential Administration, the CSAT meeting is set for 2:00 PM on Wednesday.

The first round of the presidential elections is scheduled for Sunday, May 4.

“The meeting’s agenda includes topics related to: Romania’s participation in the European Response Plan – Readiness 2030; Romania’s draft national defense law; the national plan on military mobility; the draft law on some measures necessary for the implementation of national security projects in the field of hydropower; the national strategic vision in the space sector,” according to the Presidential Administration.

Other topical issues pertaining to national security will also be discussed at the Council meeting.