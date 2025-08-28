Daniel Băluță: This is not the right time to hold elections

The Mayor of Bucharest’s Sector 4, Daniel Băluță, does not agree with holding elections for the position of general mayor of the Capital in the near future. He invoked the country’s current situation during a press conference and recalled the Covid pandemic period, when elections were postponed.

“Today, from my point of view, Romania is in an exceptional situation. It is a situation of force majeure, a special economic situation that generates social tensions, and I have considered and still consider that this is not the right time to hold elections. Someone said there is this obligation, and it is correct that we all respect the law, but, just as in the case of COVID, there is a three-month delay in organizing elections.”

According to Daniel Băluță, holding elections in Bucharest would trigger a new flare-up in society.

“This is a situation of force majeure. Because we have social tensions, we have the magistrates’ strike, we will most likely see a teachers’ strike, and other socio-professional categories will use their legitimate right to protest. It is natural and normal in such an atmosphere not to pour fuel on the fire,” Băluță added.