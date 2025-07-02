DNA has contested the decision to release Elena Udrea on parole, issued on Tuesday, July 1 by the Ploiești Court. At this moment, Elena Udrea is at the Târgșor penitentiary, after being discharged from the Ploiești County Emergency Hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The Ploiești Court decided on Tuesday, July 1, to release Elena Udrea on parole. The decision is not final.

Elena Udrea is serving the six-year sentence she received in the corruption case in which she was tried, a case known to the public as the Gala Bute Case.