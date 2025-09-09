DNA searches ELCEN Bucharest headquarters

Prosecutors have requested the provision of documents and information necessary for the ongoing action, according to a company statement.

„Electrocentrale Bucureşti (ELCEN) confirms that, today, September 9, 2025, representatives of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) are conducting searches at the company’s headquarters, based on a warrant issued by the competent authorities. Prosecutors have requested the provision of documents and information necessary for the ongoing action. ELCEN is cooperating fully to facilitate the verifications. The company’s management reaffirms its commitment to compliance with the law and transparency in its activities. Requests from state institutions are treated with the utmost seriousness and responsibility,” ELCEN reports.

The company stated that the conduct of these procedures does not affect the continuity of the activity and the provision of electricity and thermal energy for consumers in Bucharest and for the National Energy System.

ELCEN also announced that it will continue to collaborate with the authorities and will transparently communicate additional information of public interest, within the limits permitted by the legal framework and the ongoing investigation.

The exact nature of the investigation was not disclosed by authorities.