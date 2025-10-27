PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu confirmed that there was a discussion about freezing the minimum wage

„We had a discussion within the coalition, and in principle, everyone agreed. However, I spoke with Prime Minister Bolojan this morning, and several modifications have been made. European Commissioner Roxana Mânzatu informed us that we may face an infringement procedure if we do not implement this increase,” Grindeanu stated.

He mentioned that the Tripartite Council will convene in two days and urged the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Finance to provide a calculation of the budgetary impact of the minimum wage increase, as well as the consequences of a potential infringement.

“I requested, and the prime minister agreed, that I want to see an assessment of the impact this may have on the budget, if there is such an impact, and the implications of not increasing the minimum wage, along with the repercussions of an infringement. These matters will be presented by the prime minister,” explained the PSD leader.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated on Antena 3 CNN that an agreement in principle had been reached within the coalition to maintain the minimum wage at its current level of 4,050 lei gross, as Romania’s economy does not have room for an increase.