The Patriarchate extends the worship program at the National Cathedral until November 5

The Romanian Patriarchate has announced the extension of the worship program at the National Cathedral, including nighttime hours, until Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at midnight. This decision comes in response to the large number of pilgrims wishing to visit the Holy Altar.

Due to the significant influx of worshippers at the National Cathedral, the Romanian Patriarchate is encouraging the faithful to avoid excessive crowding in the queues and to follow the recommendations of the organizers to ensure the pilgrimage proceeds smoothly.

For real-time updates on estimated waiting times, individuals can use the interactive map application provided by the Archdiocese of Bucharest. According to the Press Office of the Romanian Patriarchate, this measure aims to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims traveling from across the country to the National Cathedral during this period.