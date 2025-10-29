Oana Gheorghiu: My previous opinions do not bind the Romanian state

She wrote on Facebook, „Nothing I posted on my personal Facebook page before taking office as Deputy Prime Minister holds any obligation for the Romanian state or government. All my comments and posts reflected my personal views as a Romanian citizen and member of civil society, exercising my right to free speech. The post that has drawn criticism was made in an emotionally charged context during a meeting in the Oval Office with President Zelensky, which influenced how I articulated my thoughts. I was not the only one disturbed by that event.”

Looking back, Gheorghiu expressed that she would not write in the same manner today, even without holding a public office. „Aside from the emotions of that moment, I hold deep respect for the United States of America, and I am grateful for the continuous contribution the U.S. has made toward Euro-Atlantic security, which also benefits Romania. I have confidence in the strategic partnership between Romania and the U.S. If appointed Deputy Prime Minister, I will loyally support and represent the Romanian government’s position in relation to the U.S. and the Trump administration,” she concluded.

To prevent compromising Romania’s relationship with the U.S. and avoid an irreparable diplomatic disaster with this strategic partner, Sorin Grindeanu stated that Ilie Bolojan should immediately withdraw his proposal to nominate Gheorghiu as Deputy Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan nominated Oana Gheorghiu, co-founder of the „Dăruieşte Viaţă” (Give Life) Association, for this crucial position in the Executive. It is noteworthy that, in February, Gheorghiu referred to U.S. President Donald Trump as a „thug.”

In February 2025, she wrote on her Facebook page, „Narcissism, madness, and imposture are destroying the world. To bow down before a criminal dictator and mistreat a person already in a vulnerable situation reveals a miserable character. It’s incredible what Volodymyr Zelensky is enduring, as well as how two hooligans who made it to the White House are treating a man.”